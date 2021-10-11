Mohammad Sajjad wins National Snooker Championship for fourth time

Mohammad Sajjad wins National Snooker Championship for fourth time
KARACHI – Mohammad Sajjad won the National Snooker Championship for the fourth time, setting a new record in the domestic-level games.

Sajjad maintained his title after he defeated Ahsan Ramzan, who is 16-year-old, in a thrilling final held in Karachi on Monday. He won the 13-frame game by 7-6.

Both finalist would take part in an international tournament.

Sajjad was presented a winning trophy and Rs100,000 cash prize while runner up was given Rs50,000 cash prize.

Last week, Mohammad Sajjad set a first domestic record by scoring a maximum 147 break at National Snooker Championship.

He potted all the balls in the second frame. He potted all the red balls with black ball. It is for the first time in a domestic event that a player potted all the balls.

