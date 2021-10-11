National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Sindh — Watch Live
04:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Share
Sindh are facing the challenge of on Balochistan in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium.
Batting first, Balochistan set 114 runs target for Sindh to win the crucial match of the tournament.
Watch live here:
-
-
- Pakistan condemns arrest of 1400 Kashmiris by Indian forces in latest ...05:36 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
-
- National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Sindh — Watch Live04:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
-
-
- LSA 2021: Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar set the dance floor on fire04:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021