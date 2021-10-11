National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Sindh — Watch Live
04:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Sindh — Watch Live
Sindh are facing the challenge of on Balochistan in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium.

Batting first, Balochistan set 114 runs target for Sindh to win the crucial match of the tournament.

Watch live here:

