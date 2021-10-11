PMLN stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73
11:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President and Member of the National Assembly Pervez Malik passed away on Monday.
Reports in local media quoting his family said the former Minister for Commerce passed away after cardiac arrest. Malik was reportedly ill for quite some time and breathed his last after suffering a cardiac attack earlier today.
PMLN stalwart had been elected five times from the Punjab capital. He had been elected as MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018. The deceased wife Shaista Pervaiz and son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.
More to follow...
