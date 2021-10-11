Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm opens office in Islamabad, Dominican PM attends opening ceremony

12:26 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm opens office in Islamabad, Dominican PM attends opening ceremony
Share

After Lahore and Karachi, the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm has opened its office in the federal capital Islamabad.

Some special guests were invited to the inaugural ceremony. The Honourable Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit was the chief guest and he cut the ribbon to inaugurate the office of the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm in Islamabad.

The Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm is the first company to introduce the concept of citizenship through investment in Pakistan. Besides this, the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm has got the honour of hosting a high profile international delegation, which will not only promote a positive image of Pakistan but also give a boost to international trade. This friendship between Pakistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica will open new channels of investment and trade for the two countries. 

The Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and the Dominican government are trying to create excellent business, trade and educational opportunities for the citizens of the two countries. This visit of the official delegation of the Dominican government will prove extremely helpful in highlighting a new positive image of Pakistan in the entire world.

More From This Category
A success story of motivational & inspirational ...
10:17 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Success journey of a young Pakistani entrepreneur ...
10:54 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Speedy development work under way at Lahore Smart ...
09:53 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
Nasir Shah Wani shares the success story of Urdu ...
06:31 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Sal Rich shares four ways to become a more ...
05:26 PM | 26 May, 2021
A successful story of young Emirati chef - Ahmed ...
01:16 AM | 9 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar draw public ire with bold photoshoot
04:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr