PAKvNZ: Pakistan set 131-run target for New Zealand to fourth match of Tri-series
Web Desk
08:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ: Pakistan set 131-run target for New Zealand to fourth match of Tri-series
Source: PCB
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 130 for 7 in the fourth match of the tri-nation series at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch on Tuesday. 

Winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan failed to post a big total on the board. Iftikhar Ahmed remained the top scorer with 27 runs. Asif Ali made 25 runs. 

Naseem Shah replaced Haris Rauf in the Pakistan team. 

In the last encounter, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets couple of days ago. 

In the third T20I on October 9, the hosts trounced Bangladesh by eight wickets, as Black Caps batter Devon Conway helped his side chase out the easy target of 138 with an unbeaten 70.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah,

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

