Tom Cruise's next project to be filmed in space

Hollywood's ultimate hero Tom Cruise is gearing up for a new mission, and this time it’s in space.

The Mission Impossible actor and The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman have reportedly teamed up with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley for a movie that will be filmed in space.

The movie features Cruise taking a rocket up to the International Space Station.

However, the major part of the film will "take place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day," Langely — who is the first British woman to run a major American film studio — said, according to BBC News.

Although the space station is a risky venture, the project would require some pricey insurance bonds put up by Universal, Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA seem to be excited.

Cruise has achieved his greatest possible cinematic triumph with the Top Gun sequel.