Lahore weather update

Rain earlier this week turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury down in Lahore but after rain country's second-largest city witnessed hot weather.

Lahore Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of rain in Lahore or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 31°C, humidity remains at over 74 percent. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at around 137, which is unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country, and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.