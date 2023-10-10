Special flight booked in Dubai to bring Nawaz Sharif home

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) patron Nawaz Sharif will fly to Pakistan by a special flight.

According to reports, Sharif will return by a special flight having the capacity for 150 passengers. Sharif is scheduled to embark on a journey from London to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

During his one-week stay in Saudi Arabia, he is expected to engage in meetings with senior Saudi officials, enhancing diplomatic relations and solidifying ties.

After culmination of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Sharif, accompanied by his delegation, is slated to arrive in Dubai on October 17 or 18. Dubai is also a crucial destination on his itinerary, with several important meetings and engagements planned during his stay.

Upon concluding his stay in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif will embark on the next leg of his journey. On October 21, he is scheduled to return to Pakistan, accompanied by party workers and members of the press.

The departure from Dubai would be facilitated by a special flight, which would initially land in Islamabad. Approximately half an hour later, the aircraft would take off again for Lahore.

The highly anticipated return would culminate with Nawaz Sharif addressing a rally at Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21.