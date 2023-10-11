World Cup 2023: India take on Afghanistan today

India will take on Afghanistan in the 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today (Wednesday).

The two teams last met during the 2019 World Cup in England where India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs in Southampton.

While the Afghans are yet to register a win over India in their last three matches, it managed a thrilling tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

The Men in Blue will be without the dengue-affected Shubman Gill, who is recuperating in Chennai.

India defeated Australia in their last match. Kohli-Rahul stitch up India's highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ODI World Cup. The pair broke the record previously held by Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli.

On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their opening match of the World Cup.

Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.