IDP Pakistan launches English language test for people heading to the UK

LAHORE - People in Pakistan will soon have more opportunities to progress their global study, work, and migration goals as IDP Education prepares to launch IELTS for UKVI.

Starting in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad on 9 September, IELTS for UKVI is a Secure English Language Test (SELT) accepted by the UK Home Office for visas and immigration purposes. IELTS for UKVI test results is also trusted by more than 10,000 governments, universities, and employers around the world.

Muhammad Humayun Bin Akram, IDP Pakistan Country Manager, said the launch was another way IDP Education was helping people achieve their international aspirations.

“The unexpected events of 2020 have forced many people to put their global plans on hold,” Mr Bin Akram said.

“Our team is here to support people prepare for their test so they can get their lifelong study and career goals back on track.

“We have built an extensive preparation program so our test takers can head into their test with the skills and confidence needed to get their best score,” he said.

The center has also prioritised new health procedures to create a clean and welcoming environment. “Making sure we protect our test takers is our highest priority,” Mr Bin Akram said.

“We have introduced temperature checks, mask-wearing policies, smaller group sizes, and social distancing requirements to help create a safe space,” he said.

IELTS for UKVI will run twice a week across the Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad centers from 9 September.

About IDP Education

IDP is a global leader in international education services. IDP helps international students study in English speaking countries.

The company’s success comes from connecting students with the right course in the right institution and the right country.

IDP has been operating for more than 50 years, creating a huge network of opportunities with offices in over 30 countries.

IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS, the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test

About IELTS

IELTS is a secure English-language test that is accepted by more than 10,000 organisations across the globe, from education institutions to employers, as well as government and professional bodies.

IELTS assesses your English-language proficiency across four skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking in either an academic, higher education, or practical, everyday setting.

For more information visit https://www.idp.com/pakistan/ielts/book-my-ielts-test/