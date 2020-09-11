OPPO launches Reno 4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO Watch in Pakistan, Price, Specifications 

LAHORE - OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, hosted its grand virtual launch event of the OPPO Reno4 series to introduce a new suite of power devices. Four devices were revealed during the event, that effortlessly integrate to empower consumers to navigate a rapidly altering world.

The virtual launch hosted by the talented Sanam Saeed and Ali Rehman live-streamed on OPPO’s Official Facebook and Youtube at 8 PM. The most-awaited event had a few exciting activities lined up for the viewers, making them feel like they were physically present at the event.

As a value addition, the launch event also had the energetic performance by Kashmir the band making it a night to remember. The soulful voices of the singers took the viewers into the infinite world of possibilities as they enjoyed the performance in the comfort of their homes. The hosts also gave away OPPO Reno4, OPPO Reno4 Pro, OPPO Enco W51, and OPPO watch to the lucky winners.

“We are really excited to bring Reno4 series to the Pakistan market. As a new entrant to the popular Reno Series, Reno4 and Reno4 Pro goes beyond features and functionalities as the making of these continues our user-centric approach and gives our users what they’re looking for, which is an incredibly immersive screen, blazingly fast charging, and innovative imaging functions, so that their creativity won’t be restrained by Reno4 series’ capabilities and as they’ll be able to ‘Sense the Infinite’ possibilities of expressing themselves,” said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED.

Engineered for its premium design and advanced technology, Reno4 Series revealed on the event struck the right chords as viewers experienced innovation with an ultra-smooth experience. Reno4 and Reno4 Pro also push forward the legacy of the Reno Series with innovative imaging features that empower your creativity and don’t limit your ability to express yourself. With the Reno4 series, the viewers were able to “Sense the Infinite” possibilities in an unforgettable experience.

Sanam Saeed unboxed Reno4 and Ali Rehman unveiled Reno4 Pro revealing all the features of the series while demonstrating every feature of the smartphone that makes it stand out.

Sense the Infinite technology

To deliver a fluid and immersive user experience, Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz Display Refresh Rate and up to 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate with a 3D Curved Screen that fits right in the palm of your hand. Reno4 Pro’s 6.5-inch and Reno4’s 6.4 E3 Super AMOLED screens attain vivid images with brighter and clearer pixels even under direct sunlight. As a pioneer and leader in the fast-changing industry, OPPO is again pushing the envelope by making SuperVOOC 2.0 available on Reno4 Pro.

OPPO Reno4 series continues to innovate by striking a delicate balance between functionality and a thin, lightweight industrial design that was visible while the hosts unboxed it. Reno4 series is introducing a suite of features to empower you to turn your life’s story into a captivating video or a perfect portrait, powered by a 48MP rear quadcam and 32MP front camera.

To keep up with the pace of your demanding lifestyle, under the hood, the Reno4 series is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Other features such as the 960fps Smart Slow-Motion, AI Color Portrait Video, Monochrome Video, Ultra Steady Video 3.0. and Night Flare Portrait Mode was also showcased by Ali and Sanam.

More than a smartphone company

OPPO is committed to helping people live more intelligent lives in several scenarios through a network of multiple devices. During this smart era, the future is moving towards a highly integrated ecosystem and with that, the brand aims to make users life-easier by giving smart devices that not just aesthetically appealing but also give 100% percent performance.

With the launch of the OPPO Reno4 series, Ali Rehman and Sanam Saeed also unboxed the OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO Smartwatch. OPPO Enco W51, the first active noise cancellation (ANC) true wireless headphones under OPPO Acoustics, has officially been released with its wireless charging, professional audio quality, ultra-low latency, and intelligent touch controls to create a dazzling comprehensive experience. Stylish, versatile, and intuitive, the OPPO Watch is easy to use and powerful for life on the go; powered with Wear OS by Google, it captures a wide range of health information, including heart-rate and sleep tracking, and with wrist-based ‘5-min’ workouts, OPPO Watch is the ultimate training partner in a pinch.

Market Availability

Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51, and OPPO Smartwatch will be available starting for pre-booking from 11th September 2020 and the sale will begin from 17th September 2020.

Inspired by the tranquility of nature, Reno4 Pro comes with two premium colors, Starry Night and Silky White, and Reno4 comes with Space Black and Galactic Blue which convey an innate peacefulness, but like a blank canvas encourages you to express your artistic side.

Reno4 8GB, and128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999.

Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB is available for PKR 84,999.

OPPO Enco W51 is available for PKR 17,999.

The OPPO Watch 46mm (Wi-Fi) is for PKR 69,999 and PKR 49,999 for OPPO Watch 41mm. (Wi-Fi).

The pre-orders for the newly launched devices will begin from 11th September 2020 and the first sale will be initiated on 17th September 2020.