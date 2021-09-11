DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbours for security talks
Share
ISLAMABAD – Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday hosted a meeting of regional intelligence chiefs to discuss ongoing development in Afghanistan.
The meeting was attended by spy chiefs of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Islamabad.
The meeting also discussed the measures required for lasting peace and stability in the region following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The meeting comes days after he visited Afghanistan to hold key meetings.
DG ISI meets former Afghan PM, Taliban leaders in ... 01:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is on Afghanistan’s maiden ...
- ‘Terrorism has no justification,’ says Pakistan on 20th ...07:02 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia and Afghanistan’s ...06:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Coronavirus vaccine eligibility age cuts to 15 in Pakistan05:47 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Aleem Khan decides to resign as provincial minister05:25 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
-
- Saboor Aly trolled for wearing revealing dress04:01 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah looks beautiful in new video as she makes faces, plays ...10:36 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ...11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021