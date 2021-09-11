DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbours for security talks

06:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbours for security talks
Share

ISLAMABAD – Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday hosted a meeting of regional intelligence chiefs to discuss ongoing development in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by spy chiefs of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Islamabad.

The meeting also discussed the measures required for lasting peace and stability in the region following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The meeting comes days after he visited Afghanistan to hold key meetings.

DG ISI meets former Afghan PM, Taliban leaders in ... 01:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is on Afghanistan’s maiden ...

More From This Category
‘Terrorism has no justification,’ says ...
07:02 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine eligibility age cuts to 15 in ...
05:47 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Aleem Khan decides to resign as provincial ...
05:25 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
‘Three Brothers 2021’: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, ...
03:34 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
PAKvNZ: New Zealand cricket team arrive in ...
02:22 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
‘No need to panic’, says Zahir Jaffer's ...
01:48 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in as Imran Ashraf turns 32
04:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr