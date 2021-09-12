Model Merub Ali's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts
Grand and lavish bridal photoshoots with beyond stunning jewels that look right out of a fairytale are clearly fan's favourites.
This time around, model-actor Merub Ali was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore in a gorgeous fashion shoot that has left the internet awestruck.
Organised by 'The Makeup Studio'. Ali is dressed to the nines in SFK Bridals while the photography is by 'OPM Shoots'. Looking exquisite in a powder pink and white ensemble with heavy-laden jewels, the young star is a sight to behold.
Rumours are rife that rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to fashion model Merub Ali. As per the speculations, the duo will be tying the knot soon.
On the work front, Merub will soon be making her acting debut with the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan which is proving to be definitely a crowd-puller given its star-studded cast.
