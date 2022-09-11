Pakistan all set to face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final today

DUBAI – Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka today (Sunday) in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan will make two changes in the team for the final. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who were rested for the Super Four match versus Sri Lanka, will be included in the team.

Playing their 11th final of the Asia Cup, the Islanders will make every effort to lift the trophy for the sixth time. Pakistan has reached the final of the tournament for the fifth time and is in good shape to win the title for the third time.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Super 4 match on Friday. However, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq confident of winning the Asia Cup trophy.

Captain Babar Azam encouraged the team members, saying, "I am lucky to captain a team that is full of potential. Every player is a match winner. We see a new Man of the Match in every match."

He also praised Naseem Shah, saying, his "two sixes against Afghanistan reminded us of Javed Miandad's heroics.”

Babar also attached high importance to winning the toss as according to him, the team batting second always has the advantage in Dubai. "I feel that the toss will have its role in the outcome of the match,” he said.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.