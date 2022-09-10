Wasim Akram's upcoming biography to make some 'startling revelations'

DUBAI – Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's upcoming biography is all about “startling revelations” about the Malik Qayyum Commission report, match-fixing and cricket personalities.

The book titled “Sultan Wasim Akram” would be launched within the next few weeks, the ‘Sultan of Swing' told a Pakistani newspaper this week. “The author of his biography is a famous English writer,” he said.

Akram said the book would be translated into many languages, including Urdu. In his book, Akram will be sharing memories from his personal life and cricket career. He will also be discussing the 1992 World Cup and Imran Khan in his biography.

Akram said he would tell some untold stories from his cricket career in his upcoming book.

Finally you will know the truth & my side of the story!

Finally you will know the truth & my side of the story!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had set up an inquiry commission headed by Justice Qayyum of the Lahore High Court to investigate match-fixing allegations in the 1990s. The report published in 2000 held several cricketers responsible for match-fixing, including Salim Malik and Ata-ur-Rehman.

About Akram, the commission report reads: “The evidence against Wasim Akram has not come up to the requisite level, primarily because of Ata-ur-Rehman’s perjuring himself. This Commission is willing to give him the benefit of doubt. However, there has been some evidence to cast doubt on his integrity.

"As such, this Commission recommends that he be removed from the captaincy of the Pakistan Cricket Team and a person of impeccable character be appointed. Moreover, he should be censured, kept under watch, and his finances should be investigated.”

The commission also imposed a Rs300,000 fine on Akram.