Cryptocurrency CEO jailed for 11,196 years in fraud case

Web Desk 11:35 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
For cheating investors out of millions of dollars, a Turkish cryptocurrency CEO and his two brothers were sentenced to 11,196 years in prison apiece.

After his Thodex exchange abruptly crashed in 2021, Faruk Fatih Ozer, 29, escaped to Albania with investor funds.

In June, after being deported back to Turkey, he was convicted guilty of organised crime, fraud, and money laundering.

His brother Guven and sister Serap were both found guilty on the same crimes during the short trial in Istanbul.

According to Turkish media, the defendants received individual sentences for many offences committed against 2,027 victims, which added up to the entire number of years in the verdict.

Since the death penalty was abolished in Turkey in 2004, unusual jail sentences like this are rather prevalent.

