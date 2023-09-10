Cryptocurrency CEO to 11,196 years in prison for fraud

For cheating investors out of millions of dollars, a Turkish cryptocurrency CEO and his two brothers were sentenced to 11,196 years in prison apiece.
After his Thodex exchange abruptly crashed in 2021, Faruk Fatih Ozer, 29, escaped to Albania with investor funds.
In June, after being deported back to Turkey, he was convicted guilty of organised crime, fraud, and money laundering.
His brother Guven and sister Serap were both found guilty on the same crimes during the short trial in Istanbul.
According to Turkish media, the defendants received individual sentences for many offences committed against 2,027 victims, which added up to the entire number of years in the verdict.
Since the death penalty was abolished in Turkey in 2004, unusual jail sentences like this are rather prevalent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
