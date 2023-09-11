Four injured as blast targets Pakistan’s paramilitary troops in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A blast targeted a paramilitary Frontier Corps vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, and wounded four including two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Monday, officials said, in the latest of a string of attacks to rattle the restive region neighboring Afghanistan.

The targeted explosion occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle on Warsak Road in the provincial capital.

Local cops told media that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in close proximity to a vehicle belonging to the Frontier Corps (FC), resulting in injuries to citizens and armed forces personnel.

Bomb Disposal Unit, and law enforcement agencies personnel rushed to the site, and area was cordoned off.

More to follow…