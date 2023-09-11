Karachi weather update

Search

Web Desk 11:53 AM | 11 Sep, 2023
Karachi weather
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

The PMD predicted no chance of rain in the port city.

Karachi temperature today

On Monday, the mercury reached 31°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 54 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 26km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The port city’s air quality was recorded 40, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Islamabad Weather Update

