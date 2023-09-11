Lahore Weather Update

Monday: Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather is expected at isolated places in Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and surrounding areas.

Lahore Rain Update

Rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and surroundings areas during morning hours, Met Office said.

Lahore temperature today

On Monday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 14km/h. Max UVIndex was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 2km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 35, which is Fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.