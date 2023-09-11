Virat Kohli becomes quickest player to complete 13,000 ODI runs 

COLOMBO – Virat Kohli on Monday broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during another ODI knock while playing against Pakistan in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023.

Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

While Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark, Kohli has reached the same in 267 innings, becoming the quickest to the milestone. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) took over 300 innings too while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings, iCC said in a blog.

Kohli is also the only one among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons.

Kohli took 55 balls to get to his half-century but took only 29 more balls to get to his 47th ODI hundred. Rahul too, meanwhile, completed his ton to give India a strong total in Colombo.