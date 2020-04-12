Khawaja Saad and his brother Salman Rafique call on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE - Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday at his residence in Lahore.

The two brothers, who were recently released on bail, thanked Speaker Punjab Assembly for issuing Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Rafique's production orders.

PML-N leaders thanked Elahi for issuing the production orders despite pressure from the higher-ups. In response, the PML-Q leader said that the same was not witnessed for his son Moonis Elahi when the PML-N was in power.

Khawaja Saad said in response that mistakes and negligencies occur but are also cleared through frequent meetings. The meeting, which lasted for three hours between the three individuals, took place reportedly after Shehbaz Sharif gave permission to the Khawaja brothers to meet Elahi.

During the meeting, the FIA report mentioning PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen's name as a beneficiary of the sugar crisis was also discussed.