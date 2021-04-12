PAKvSA: Shaheens looking to keep momentum against depleted Proteas in 2nd T20I today
JOHANNESBURG – Green Shirts are looking to keep up their perfect game against South Africa in the second T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today.
The hosts are also be hoping to win the second fixture and break Pakistan’s momentum carried to the T20I series after winning the ODI series.
Earlier in the first match, Pakistan beat South Africa by four wickets in an exciting first match of the series. Green Shirts achieved the target of 189 with just one ball to spare.
On the other hand, South Africa is missing many of their key players as the major squad of the host team departed for the Indian Premier League.
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood
South Africa Squad
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
