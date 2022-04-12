Pakistani military’s top brass takes note of propaganda campaign against armed forces in Formation Commanders' Conference

Top generals express full confidence in leadership's stance to uphold the constitution, rule of law
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Pakistani military’s top brass takes note of propaganda campaign against armed forces in Formation Commanders' Conference
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has taken notice of the propaganda campaign against the country’s armed forces that started following the ouster of Imran Khan.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference was held at the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, presided over the conference which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The military brass took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society, ISPR said.

The statement also mentioned that forces always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise. The forum also expressed complete confidence in leadership's well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.

The FCC participants were also briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and response mechanisms to deal with emerging challenges.

“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” COAS was quoted by the military’s media wing.

Furthermore, the forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of masses.

More From This Category
Court suspends flight ban on Imran Khan’s close ...
05:36 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, ...
04:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi hopes for economic turnaround under ...
04:30 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic ...
02:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Kazakhstan’s top defence official meets CJCSC ...
01:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt ...
12:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with latest video
05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr