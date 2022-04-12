Pakistani military’s top brass takes note of propaganda campaign against armed forces in Formation Commanders' Conference

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has taken notice of the propaganda campaign against the country’s armed forces that started following the ouster of Imran Khan.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference was held at the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, presided over the conference which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ.



The military brass took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society, ISPR said.

The statement also mentioned that forces always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise. The forum also expressed complete confidence in leadership's well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.

The FCC participants were also briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and response mechanisms to deal with emerging challenges.

“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” COAS was quoted by the military’s media wing.

Furthermore, the forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of masses.