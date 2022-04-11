Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election as PM

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister Pakistan.

“I am sure that under your leadership the relations between Pakistan and Turkey will grow," President Erdogan said.

“The Pak-Turkish relations will be fortified,” Sharif said in response and expressed his gratitude to the Turkish leader for extending his best wishes to him.

Sharif, who is president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

He got 174 votes after the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly in protest against acceptance of Sharif's nomination papers for the prime minister's office despite objections from the opposition.

A day earlier, Pakistan's opposition parties removed prime minister Imran Khan from his office through a no-confidence motion.