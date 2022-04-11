Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election as PM
Web Desk
11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election as PM
Source: National Assembly of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister Pakistan. 

“I am sure that under your leadership the relations between Pakistan and Turkey will grow," President Erdogan said.

“The Pak-Turkish relations will be fortified,” Sharif said in response and expressed his gratitude to the Turkish leader for extending his best wishes to him.

Sharif, who is president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

He got 174 votes after the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly in protest against acceptance of Sharif's nomination papers for the prime minister's office despite objections from the opposition.

A day earlier, Pakistan's opposition parties removed prime minister Imran Khan from his office through a no-confidence motion. 

More From This Category
Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly ...
09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone ...
09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime ...
09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy ...
08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's ...
07:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Fake News: SBP rejects claims of large ...
06:53 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr