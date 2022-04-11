Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election as PM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister Pakistan.
“I am sure that under your leadership the relations between Pakistan and Turkey will grow," President Erdogan said.
“The Pak-Turkish relations will be fortified,” Sharif said in response and expressed his gratitude to the Turkish leader for extending his best wishes to him.
Sharif, who is president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.
He got 174 votes after the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly in protest against acceptance of Sharif's nomination papers for the prime minister's office despite objections from the opposition.
A day earlier, Pakistan's opposition parties removed prime minister Imran Khan from his office through a no-confidence motion.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election as PM11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
-
- Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone strike in North ...09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks storm the internet05:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Will Sarah Khan do films in future?06:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022