Search

Lifestyle

Disha Patani under fire for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes

Web Desk 02:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Disha Patani under fire for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes
Source: Instagram

Disha Patani, the renowned Bollywood actress and model, is widely known for her stunning looks, killer physique, and charming personality.

However, she has now come under intense criticism on social media for her clothing choices, which many deem to be revealing and inappropriate.

In a viral video, the actress is seen leaving a restaurant while wearing clothing that some viewers deemed to be overly suggestive.

While many fans have shown their support and admiration for the actress, a considerable number of social media users have criticized her clothing choices. Some comments included statements such as "Her clothes are getting smaller," and "So small clothes, little girl?"

Several users also expressed their shame towards wearing such revealing clothing and disapproved of Disha Patani's choice of attire. However, it's worth noting that the actress has not responded to any of the criticism or comments made on social media.

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K.

Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

'Tere Bin' under fire for copying scene from Indian drama

11:28 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Nabil Gabol under fire for sexist comments

02:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

03:36 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Sajal Aly's 'inappropriate' dressing in Kuch Ankahi sparks controversy

03:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate Championship

11:52 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video sets internet on fire

12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Import restrictions force Honda, Suzuki to extend plant shutdown amid ...

02:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: