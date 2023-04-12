Meet Fedha — Kuwait's AI generated news broadcaster

After China and India introduced Artificially Intelligent news broadcasters, the Muslim world is also following in their footsteps to introduce AI in media. A Kuwaiti media outlet recently debuted a virtual newscaster which will read online news bulletins.

The AI robot, named “Fedha,” was introduced on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website. Fedha is a woman whose hair is uncovered and she wears a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

“I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let’s hear your opinions,” she speaks in Arabic.

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي • #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية • ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, said it was a test of AI’s potential to offer “new and innovative content”.

In near future, Fedha would be able to adopt the Kuwaiti accent and present news bulletins, he added.

“Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in color, so we combined the two,” Boftain suggested. “Fedha represents everyone.”