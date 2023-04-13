MS Dhoni reveals first look of his latest production 'LGM'

The South Indian film industry is currently experiencing a surge in record-breaking films, making it an attractive and profitable business opportunity.
Recently, Dhoni Entertainment, the film production company owned by cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, announced its plans to venture into the Tamil movie industry. Their upcoming film, titled Let’s Get Married (LGM), is a family entertainer that has been conceptualized by Sakshi and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is known for his work on the popular new-age graphic novel, Atharva - The Origin.
After his Chennai Super Kings match with Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni took some time to meet with Ramesh to discuss the film's progress. Apparently, he was impressed with the first look of the film that was released a few days ago.
Dhoni Entertainment posted a picture on their official Instagram handle holding up the poster of the film with the caption "Our Thala @mahi7781 with the first look poster of #LGM, along with our Director @ramesharchi. Thank you for all the love and the wonderful response to #LGM’s first look."
It is not surprising that more and more people are investing in the South Indian film industry, given its tremendous growth potential. Dhoni Entertainment's entry into the Tamil movie industry is a testament to this trend.
The film stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadiya in lead roles, with Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay featuring in supporting roles. The film will be presented by Sakshi, while Vikas Hasija and Priyanshu Chopra will serve as the producer and creative producer, respectively.
On the work front, both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have produced small-budget films like Roar of the Lion, Blaze to Glory and The Hidden Hindu under the Dhoni Entertainment banner.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
