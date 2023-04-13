MS Dhoni reveals first look of his latest production 'LGM'

The South Indian film industry is currently experiencing a surge in record-breaking films, making it an attractive and profitable business opportunity.

Recently, Dhoni Entertainment, the film production company owned by cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, announced its plans to venture into the Tamil movie industry. Their upcoming film, titled Let’s Get Married (LGM), is a family entertainer that has been conceptualized by Sakshi and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is known for his work on the popular new-age graphic novel, Atharva - The Origin.

After his Chennai Super Kings match with Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni took some time to meet with Ramesh to discuss the film's progress. Apparently, he was impressed with the first look of the film that was released a few days ago.

Dhoni Entertainment posted a picture on their official Instagram handle holding up the poster of the film with the caption "Our Thala @mahi7781 with the first look poster of #LGM, along with our Director @ramesharchi. Thank you for all the love and the wonderful response to #LGM’s first look."

It is not surprising that more and more people are investing in the South Indian film industry, given its tremendous growth potential. Dhoni Entertainment's entry into the Tamil movie industry is a testament to this trend.

The film stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadiya in lead roles, with Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay featuring in supporting roles. The film will be presented by Sakshi, while Vikas Hasija and Priyanshu Chopra will serve as the producer and creative producer, respectively.

On the work front, both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have produced small-budget films like Roar of the Lion, Blaze to Glory and The Hidden Hindu under the Dhoni Entertainment banner.