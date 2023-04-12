Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors

Web Desk 12:00 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is all set to promote his upcoming flick alongside the star-studded cast. The 57-year-old megastar was recently spotted with his co-stars at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he playfully teased the starlets about their dating lives. Khan also gave Shehnaaz Gill a piece of advice that she took humbly and thanked him for his unconditional support.  

The event witnessed the Wanted actor hinting that Raghav Juyal was attracted to someone, but was too shy to take a step. Khan did not reveal names but his signals toward Palak Tiwari, giving audience all the needful hints. 

While the host of the event was introducing the debutante diva, Palak Tiwari, and tripped, somebody from the audience shouted that the host has fallen for Palak. Khan quipped that she has already fallen for someone. The megastar's comment raised eyebrows as rumors of a potential romantic relationship between Ibrahim Ali Khan — Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son — and Tiwari made rounds on the internet earlier.

“I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set but nothing happened, at least from one side. The other person wasn't too eager,” the Bodyguard actor said. 

Khan then turned to the Bigg Boss diva and remarked, “Shehnaaz, I want you to move on."

In response, Gill expressed gratitude and told the Sultan actor that she has indeed "moved on." The Daaka star also shared her experience of working with Khan and detailed how it had been a dream come true project.

“When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told that I look like too young and that they didn't don’t want to work with me. I cried a lot but my mother told me that I would work in Salman Khan's film one day. Sir [Salman] gave me a chance and my dreams became reality."

Although Gill herself did not take offense regarding the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's comments, social media users weren't quite happy.  For background context, Gill was dating actor Sidharth Shukla while the couple was participating in Bigg Boss. Shukla passed away due to a sudden heart attack which took a toll on Gill's health and she avoided discussing it in public. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for a release this Eid on April 21. The film features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. 

Shehnaaz Gill praised for delaying performance during Azaan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Jason Momoa rumoured to play the villain in SRK and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

12:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan receives another threatening call

10:59 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan reveals her celebrity crush

09:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Humaima Malick talks about love and brother Feroze Khan in latest Instagram Q&A session

06:41 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

'Bandish 2' is back with all spook and scare

12:29 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Ayesha Omar opens up about her abusive relationship

03:48 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sweden shuts embassy in Pakistan for indefinite period

02:09 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: