Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors

Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is all set to promote his upcoming flick alongside the star-studded cast. The 57-year-old megastar was recently spotted with his co-stars at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he playfully teased the starlets about their dating lives. Khan also gave Shehnaaz Gill a piece of advice that she took humbly and thanked him for his unconditional support.

The event witnessed the Wanted actor hinting that Raghav Juyal was attracted to someone, but was too shy to take a step. Khan did not reveal names but his signals toward Palak Tiwari, giving audience all the needful hints.

While the host of the event was introducing the debutante diva, Palak Tiwari, and tripped, somebody from the audience shouted that the host has fallen for Palak. Khan quipped that she has already fallen for someone. The megastar's comment raised eyebrows as rumors of a potential romantic relationship between Ibrahim Ali Khan — Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son — and Tiwari made rounds on the internet earlier.

“I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set but nothing happened, at least from one side. The other person wasn't too eager,” the Bodyguard actor said.

Khan then turned to the Bigg Boss diva and remarked, “Shehnaaz, I want you to move on."

In response, Gill expressed gratitude and told the Sultan actor that she has indeed "moved on." The Daaka star also shared her experience of working with Khan and detailed how it had been a dream come true project.

“When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told that I look like too young and that they didn't don’t want to work with me. I cried a lot but my mother told me that I would work in Salman Khan's film one day. Sir [Salman] gave me a chance and my dreams became reality."

Although Gill herself did not take offense regarding the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's comments, social media users weren't quite happy. For background context, Gill was dating actor Sidharth Shukla while the couple was participating in Bigg Boss. Shukla passed away due to a sudden heart attack which took a toll on Gill's health and she avoided discussing it in public.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for a release this Eid on April 21. The film features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.