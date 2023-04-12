Sweden shuts embassy in Pakistan for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD - Sweden has closed its embassy located in Islamabad citing the security situation, without revealing further details.
In an official statement posted on the website, the embassy announced the closure for visitors.
“The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind. We cannot send any documents to our consulates, Gerry´s, or your home address,” it said.
The embassy acknowledged that the closure will cause inconvenience but highlighted that the safety of the applicants and staff members were of highest priority.
As far as the reopening of the facility is concerned, the embassy said they could not answer any questions.
’If you have questions regarding your case please contact the Migration Agency,’ the embassy informed.
Though the embassy has not clarified any specific reason for closure, it seems that the protests in Sweden could have become an impetus for the decision which will affect visitors as well as students.
