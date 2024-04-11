Search

Pakistan

Hajj 2024: When will the first PIA flight leave for Saudi Arabia?

Web Desk
10:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
Hajj 2024: When will the first PIA flight leave for Saudi Arabia?
As the Hajj season approaches, Pakistan is gearing up for Hajj 2024 with preparations in full swing. The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is all set to facilitate thousands of pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey to Saudi Arabia.

When will the first PIA flight leave for Saudi Arabia?

Flight operations for Hajj 2024 are scheduled to commence on May 9th, running from the second week of May into the following month. These flights will cater to the influx of devout pilgrims from Pakistan, ensuring a smooth journey for all participants.

Saudi Arabia Reinstates Hajj Quota and Lifts Age Limit

In a significant development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reinstated Pakistan’s Hajj quota and lifted the age limit. This move breaks down barriers and allows a broader spectrum of individuals to participate in this spiritual journey.

Results of Hajj 2024 Draw

The results of the Hajj 2024 draw, announced in December 2023, revealed that over 63,000 fortunate applicants have been selected for the revered journey under the state-run scheme.

Technological Advancements for Pilgrims

This year, the Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry has mandated smartphones for all pilgrims. Pilgrims will use mobile applications throughout their Hajj journey, providing comprehensive guidance from their Hajj flight to accommodation in Saudi Arabia, along with instructional videos. Each pilgrim will also receive a complimentary mobile SIM card, courtesy of a Saudi telecommunications company, facilitating 180 minutes of international calls.

Pre-Hajj Training and Health Protocols

Preparations are also underway domestically, with pilgrims set to undergo the second phase of Hajj training starting on April 15th. This training, conducted by 40 proficient trainers across 122 locations nationwide, aims to familiarize pilgrims with new initiatives and pertinent Hajj-related information, ensuring a seamless and spiritually enriching experience.

Health and Well-being Measures

The health and well-being of pilgrims remain a top priority, with mandatory vaccination protocols set to commence ten days before the start of Hajj flights. Pilgrims will also be provided with essential amenities, including a suitcase, hand carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a distinctive green scarf adorned with the Pakistani flag, fostering a sense of unity and national pride among the pilgrim cohort.

