Arshad Nadeem warns fans about 'fraudulent activity' in new Twitter video
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday shared a video message for his fans via his Twitter account, apologizing to people for mistakenly sharing wrong account details in an earlier video.
In the video, Nadeem says he mistakenly mentioned @Arshadnadeem26 while announcing his recently created Twitter account, which is actually @Arshadnadeem76.
He warned that someone has already made an account with the @Arshadnadeem26 Twitter handle, and that fans should beware, as it is not his account.
'Fraudulent activity under my name'
Earlier on Tuesday, Nadeem via a written post had told his followers about someone fooling people and collecting money in the name of supporting Nadeem.
“Dear all I am Arshad Nadeem. I just want to warn you all regarding fraudulent activity being carried out [under] my name for my support. I have not authorised anybody to collect money on my name. Be careful of such people,” he wrote.
The entire nation is nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics javelin throw final. Due to his sportsman spirit, he reached the finals despite a lack of access to facilities available to other athletes.
Nadeem missed out on a podium finish, standing fifth, but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.
Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India. Nadeem, meanwhile, scored a best throw of 84.63 metres.
