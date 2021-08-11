Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan renovated, opened to worshippers after mob attack

A Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan that was vandalised by mob last week reopened to worshippers on Wednesday.

After an enraged mob attacked the Hindu place of worship, the government had the temple renovated within a week.

The attack prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of the incident, both of whom sought the arrest of culprits involved in the crime.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), inaugurated the temple where Ganesh Pooja was performed later. The ceremony also featured the hoisting of the national flag. An audio of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah played.

Every human being should follow the teachings of their religion as every religion in the world teaches respect for humanity, the PHC patron-in-chief said.

On August 5, over a dozen men, armed with sticks, vandalised the temple, shouting slogans and desecrating idols in the place of worship. The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from rights activists in Pakistan.

Pakistani lawmakers in the National Assembly had also denounced the Rahim Yar Khan attack, saying that such incidents were unfortunate and call for immediate action.

At the temple reopening, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that reopening of the temple signified the importance the government attaches to the rights of minorities.

"Respect for religious beliefs is our core policy and we will ensure all citizens enjoy life and liberty in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan," the information minister said.

The mob had destroyed the interior as well as the idols (moortis) placed inside the temple. Following the attack, the local Hindu community also fled the area out of fear for their safety.

Besides repairs, a boundary wall has also been constructed outside the temple and plans put in place to provide security to worshippers.

“The Ganesh temple has been restored,” Dharminder Kumar, says a journalist and activist who lives in the area. “The only thing left to restore are the broken idols (moortis), work on which is expected to begin on August 15.”

To date, 70-100 people who vandalised the temple have been arrested, Kumar said. “But we have seen that in most cases [where temples are attacked], 100 people are arrested but only five people are punished — those who are usually poor.”

Kumar said that members of the Hindu community who left their homes are still afraid of returning home, fearing another attack.

In December last year, a frenzied crowd had set ablaze a Hindu saint's shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak. A report said that a mob consisting of "more than a thousand people" and led by a local maulvi launched the attack to destroy the temple.