Pakistan carries out training launch of Ghaznavi missile (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:06 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Pakistan carries out training launch of Ghaznavi missile (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan successfully carried out the training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, a statement released by the military media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system.

Ghaznavi missile, with an optimal range of 290 km, is a hypersonic surface to surface ballistic missile designed and developed by the National Development Complex, with the first version in service with the Pakistan Army's strategic command since 2004. It is named after the 11th century Muslim Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni.

The missile entered service with the Pakistan Army in 2012 after a successful launch conducted by Army Strategic Command Force on May 10, 2012.

More to follow...

More From This Category
PM Imran breaks ground of Tarbela Dam’s fifth ...
01:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away ...
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
'Maryam Nawaz won’t ask govt for permission to ...
11:26 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
Arshad Nadeem gets hero's welcome as he returns ...
10:57 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
University professor, former judge among 5 ...
11:56 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
5 BLA ‘militants’ killed in gunfight with CTD ...
10:11 AM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away after losing battle with Covid-19
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr