Pakistan carries out training launch of Ghaznavi missile (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan successfully carried out the training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, a statement released by the military media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 12, 2021

Ghaznavi missile, with an optimal range of 290 km, is a hypersonic surface to surface ballistic missile designed and developed by the National Development Complex, with the first version in service with the Pakistan Army's strategic command since 2004. It is named after the 11th century Muslim Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni.

The missile entered service with the Pakistan Army in 2012 after a successful launch conducted by Army Strategic Command Force on May 10, 2012.

