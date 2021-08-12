PM Imran breaks ground of Tarbela Dam’s fifth extension project
Web Desk
01:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground of Tarbela Dam’s fifth extension project
SWABI – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking at the Tarbela dam site to lay the foundation stone of its fifth extension project.

According to Radio Pakistan, World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also contributed in order to protect the dam from being marred by mud while the extension project will be completed within a small span of three years.

The project is likely to perpetuate the availability and supply of water for irrigation purposes besides generating 1,530-megawatt green energy. The project can provide the national grid with power worth Rs1.34 billion rupee every year.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib shared a tweet that stated that the project of 807 million dollars will be completed by 2024. “The project will enhance Tarbela Dam's electricity generation capacity by 1530 megawatts from 4888 megawatts to 6418 megawatts, the Minister wrote.

PM Imran Khan is evincing great interest in building water reservoirs in the country, he said while commending the premier’s vision.

Habib added that work on several projects including Diamer Basha dam, Dasu Hydropower, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj dam, Sindh Barrage, Kachhi Canal, K-4 water supply is in full swing.

PM Imran announces 10 dams, 15 conservation parks ... 01:50 PM | 31 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced the construction of 10 dams, and 15 wildlife conservation ...

