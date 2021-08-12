PM Imran breaks ground of Tarbela Dam’s fifth extension project

SWABI – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking at the Tarbela dam site to lay the foundation stone of its fifth extension project.

According to Radio Pakistan, World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also contributed in order to protect the dam from being marred by mud while the extension project will be completed within a small span of three years.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI breaks ground on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.



Besides extending lifespan of Tarbela by addressing issues of sedimentation, the project will enhance production capacity of the dam from 4888 MW to 6418MW.#DecadeOfDams pic.twitter.com/3vIQQfKBtC — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 12, 2021

The project is likely to perpetuate the availability and supply of water for irrigation purposes besides generating 1,530-megawatt green energy. The project can provide the national grid with power worth Rs1.34 billion rupee every year.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib shared a tweet that stated that the project of 807 million dollars will be completed by 2024. “The project will enhance Tarbela Dam's electricity generation capacity by 1530 megawatts from 4888 megawatts to 6418 megawatts, the Minister wrote.

وزیراعظم عمران خان، ملک میں آبی ذخائر کے منصوبوں کی تکمیل میں گہری دلچسپی لے رہے ہیں۔دیامر بھاشا ڈیم،دہاسو ہائیڈور پاور،مہمند ڈیم سندھ بیراج ،ہرپور پاور پراجیکٹ،کچی کینال،سندھ بیراج، کے فور واٹر سپلائی پراجیکٹ،کرم تنگی ڈیم اور نئی گنج ڈیم پراجیکٹ کام تیزی سے جاری ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 12, 2021

PM Imran Khan is evincing great interest in building water reservoirs in the country, he said while commending the premier’s vision.

Habib added that work on several projects including Diamer Basha dam, Dasu Hydropower, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj dam, Sindh Barrage, Kachhi Canal, K-4 water supply is in full swing.