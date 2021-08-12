TikToker Alishba Anjum’s latest dance video goes viral
Share
TikTok star Alishba Anjum has left her fans stunned with new dance video she posted on her social media account.
The gorgeous TikToker took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a new video. In the viral video, she can be seen dancing to the tune of famous Indian song “Bole Chudiyan”. She has won the hearts of the fans with her adorable moves.
Alishba Anjum is a famous model and social media influencer. She was born in Faisalabad on August 11, 1997. She started her career as a TikToker and she is famous for her TikTok videos. She is twin sister of Jannat Mirza.
She is also a vlogger (YouTuber) and she started her YouTube Journey in 2018.
In January 2021, she made her debut in music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool ... 03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her outlandish actions hit a ...
-
-
- Karachi festivities magnify as Dolmen Mall celebrates Independence ...05:31 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
- UBL rebounds with 37% growth in profits for the half year ended June ...04:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain to star in a film on serial killer ...03:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021