Footballer leaves wedding to play match

Mohamed Buya Turay, an African football player from the Malmö FC, couldn’t attend his own wedding in Sierra Leone because of a match, so he asked his brother to stand in for him on the big day.

Last month, the 26-year-old footballer decided to leave the Chinese league and sign with a major Swedish club, Malmö FC. After announcing the deal on July 22, the club was expecting Turay to join the team quickly.

However, the African striker had already planned his wedding, and the dates collided, which was a big deal for both the club and Turay.

Turay found an unusual way to attend both events simultaneously by asking his brother to take his place at the wedding. Funnily, Buya Turay’s brother and his wife, Souad Baydon, cut the wedding cake, but the footballer is nowhere to be seen.

The footballer published three pictures of himself with his new wife on social media but confirmed that they were taken before the actual wedding.

???????????????????? I married my sweetheart, wife and my Best friend today!!! What an amazing human being!!! And What a blessing!!! Mrs SBT???????? Suad Baydoun I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together soboti ????????????‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/nEw4siV0QF — Mohamed Buya Turay ???????? (@turay_buya) July 31, 2022

“I will try to move my wife to Sweden and Malmö now so that she is close to me,” the African footballer told reporters. She will live here with me.”

“We got married in Sierra Leone on July 21, but I wasn’t there because the Malmö Club asked me to come earlier,” Mohamed Buya Turay said in an op-ed for Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

“We took the photo beforehand, so it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t, my brother had to take my place at the actual wedding.”

The funny yet unusual news made headlines in the football world.

