Footballer leaves wedding to play match

Noor Fatima
12:35 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Footballer leaves wedding to play match
Source: Mohamed Buya Turay (Twitter)
Share

Mohamed Buya Turay, an African football player from the Malmö FC, couldn’t attend his own wedding in Sierra Leone because of a match, so he asked his brother to stand in for him on the big day.

Last month, the 26-year-old footballer decided to leave the Chinese league and sign with a major Swedish club, Malmö FC. After announcing the deal on July 22, the club was expecting Turay to join the team quickly.

However, the African striker had already planned his wedding, and the dates collided, which was a big deal for both the club and Turay.

Turay found an unusual way to attend both events simultaneously by asking his brother to take his place at the wedding. Funnily, Buya Turay’s brother and his wife, Souad Baydon, cut the wedding cake, but the footballer is nowhere to be seen.

The footballer published three pictures of himself with his new wife on social media but confirmed that they were taken before the actual wedding.

“I will try to move my wife to Sweden and Malmö now so that she is close to me,” the African footballer told reporters. She will live here with me.”

“We got married in Sierra Leone on July 21, but I wasn’t there because the Malmö Club asked me to come earlier,” Mohamed Buya Turay said in an op-ed for Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

“We took the photo beforehand, so it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t, my brother had to take my place at the actual wedding.”

The funny yet unusual news made headlines in the football world.

FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football ... 08:28 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – FIFA, world football governing body, has lifted ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the ...

Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record in football ... 10:50 AM | 13 Mar, 2022

Portuguese star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken world record of highest goals after he smashed powerful ...

More From This Category
KPL 2022 all set to begin in Azad Kashmir today
12:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals ...
12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Late Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan to be ...
09:47 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal at ...
10:26 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Controversial writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in ...
09:24 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir's latest video breaks the internet
07:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals secret of her glowing skin
12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr