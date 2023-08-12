Caretaker prime minister's name will be finalised today, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalised by Saturday.

Talking to journalists in the federal on Friday, Sharif said he would consult the coalition partners before making the final decision.

Answering a question, the prime minister said the last 16 months in the government were the toughest days of his political career. He said the previous regime had ruined everything, from economy to diplomatic relations, of the country.

He said with the blessing of Allah Almighty and the cooperation of the coalition partners, the government remained successful in averting default, restoring Pakistan's relations with the brotherly and friendly countries, including China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Turkiye, and Iran.

The Prime Minister said we have established Special Investment Facilitation Council with the aim to put the country on the path of sustainable development and prosperity. He said SIFC will be a harbinger of the economic development of the country.

Journalists also thanked the Prime Minister and his team for getting passed, ‘The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ from both Houses of the Parliament. They said the bill has linked government advertisements with the salaries of the media workers, which is a great and commendable step toward protecting journalists' rights.

They further appreciated the role of former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for the welfare of the journalist community.