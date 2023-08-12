Search

Weather update for Lahore

12:32 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Weather update for Lahore
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another monsoon spell in the country while hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of the province on Saturday.

Met Office said rain-wind thundershower is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galliyat, and other regions in the coming days.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature of the city is likely to drop to 28C, and mercury can go up to 37. Winds are expected to blow at 9km/h.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 11, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 61 percent with visibility being around 5km.

Air Quality of the provincial capital worsened to 130, which is Very Unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

PMD predicted moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thundershower occurred in northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

