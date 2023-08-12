Weather update for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another monsoon spell in the country while hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of the province on Saturday.
Met Office said rain-wind thundershower is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galliyat, and other regions in the coming days.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature of the city is likely to drop to 28C, and mercury can go up to 37. Winds are expected to blow at 9km/h.
The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 11, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 61 percent with visibility being around 5km.
Air Quality of the provincial capital worsened to 130, which is Very Unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.
Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
PMD predicted moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thundershower occurred in northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.