Iqrar-ul-Hassan injured in Lahore gunmen attack
05:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Popular journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed has suffered injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab capital city.
The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore's DHA Police Station limits. He sustained injuries in the attack.
Lahore main K Block DHA police station k bilkul samnay na-maloom afraad ka Hamla... firing kertay howay farar... pic.twitter.com/1to3RHTwI6— Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) December 12, 2020
- COAS Bajwa appreciates Sindh Rangers’ role in Karachi peace06:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia06:18 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Iqrar-ul-Hassan injured in Lahore gunmen attack05:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resign as Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson05:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- DisinfoLab’s report shows India neither responsible nor a ...05:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Amna Ilyas reveals the name of her life partner
01:10 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby ...10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020