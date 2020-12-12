Iqrar-ul-Hassan injured in Lahore gunmen attack
05:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Popular journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed has suffered injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab capital city.

The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore's DHA Police Station limits. He sustained injuries in the attack.

