PSL 7 players’ draft to be held in Lahore today

LAHORE – Players’ draft for the seventh edition of flagship cricket tournament is set to be held today at National High Performance Centre in Lahore as 245 players from 32 countries have registered for HBL PSL player draft 2022.

The tournament will start next month with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Lahore and Karachi. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament's draft, where the teams will finalise their players for the country’s top cricket league.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Each franchise can have up to 18 players, including three each in Platinum, Diamond, and Gold categories, five Silver, two Emerging and up to two Supplementary categories.

Pakistan Cricket Board under the new chairman has introduced the Right to Match Card for the 2022 event. Each side will have one such card which they can utilize during the draft to pick a player originally released from their roster.

The retention, trade, and release window of this years’ league closed on Friday with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi consuming their full allocation of eight retentions, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retaining seven players each.

Afghan star player Rashid Khan has been retained by Lahore Qalandars in the Platinum category, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese and Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver).

Defending champions Multan Sultans have kept faith in star opener Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw (both Platinum), Imran Tahir (Diamond, Mentor), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood (both Gold), per the PCB statement.

Rizwan is expected to lead the group whose stellar performances have earned him a promotion to the Platinum category.

Meanwhile, top T20I batter and skipper of Pakistan Cricket team Babar Azam (Platinum) and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) will once again be in action for Karachi Kings, who have decided to keep Imad Wasim (Platinum), Mohammad Amir, (Diamond), Joe Clarke (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin and Sharjeel Khan (both Gold) and Mohammad Ilyas (Silver).

Islamabad United have retained Asif Ali (promoted to Platinum), Hasan Ali (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond), Shadab Khan (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Gold, Team Mentor), Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr (both Gold) and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) will part of Peshawar Zalmi. Hussain Talat has been traded from Islamabad United, completing Zalmi’s retention of eight players. In return for bringing Hussain Talat in Gold, Zalmi have given their Silver second-round pick to United.

Quetta Gladiators have retained four players from the 2021 tournament including Sarfaraz Ahmed (Platinum), Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold, Brand Ambassador), and Naseem Shah (Gold).

Foreign players in the PSL 7 draft

PLATINUM: David Miller (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Colin Ingram (South Africa), David Willey (England), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Jason Roy (England), Marchant De Lange (South Africa), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Tom Banton (England), Tymal Mills (England)

DIAMOND: Afsar Zazai (Afghanistan), Ben Dunk (Australia), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe), Fabian Allen (West Indies), Hamid Hassan (Afghanistan), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), James Faulkner (Australia), Joe Clarke (England), Johnson Charles (West Indies), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Lewis Gregory (England), Mahmudullah Riyad (Bangladesh), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Naveenul Haq (Afghanistan), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka), Ollie Robinson (England), Phil Salt (England), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Reece Topley (England), Samit Patel (England), Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies).