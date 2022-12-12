PAKvENG: England seal historic Test series against Pakistan 2-0
PAKvENG: England seal historic Test series against Pakistan 2-0
MULTAN – England took an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in their three-match Test series with a 26-runwin in the second game at Multan Stadium on Monday.

Pakistani middle order earlier crumbled while the hosts still needed 35 runs to win the match on the fourth day of the second Test being played at Multan Cricket Stadium with a single wicket in hand.

Pakistan eyeing to avert a second defeat as they resume play on Day 4 at 198/4, still needing 35 to beat England.

In the first 30 minutes, the hosts suffered a blow as Joe Root outfoxed star all-rounder Faheem Ashraf early. Pacer Mark Wood then outfoxed two Pakistan players in successive overs to take his side in leading position.

Pakistan was 291-7 at Lunch as England earlier frustrated by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz's partnership as the duo survived a second new ball taken after 80 overs.

On Day 3, England was bowled out for 275 in the second innings, with Harry Brook scoring his second century of the historic tour while Pakistan was at198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test.

England lead the series with their win in the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

More to follow…

