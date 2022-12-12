PAKvENG: England take early lead on day 4 after Faheem Ashraf’s early dismissal
PAKvENG: England take early lead on day 4 after Faheem Ashraf’s early dismissal
MULTAN – Pakistan eyeing to avert a second defeat as they resume play on Day 4 at 198/4, still needing 135 runs to beat England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In the first 30 minutes, the hosts suffered a blow as Joe Root outfoxed star all-rounder Faheem Ashraf early.

Earlier, the Babar-led squad was in control after Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq slammed half tons.

On Day 3, England was bowled out for 275 in the second innings, with Harry Brook scoring his second century of the historic tour while Pakistan was at198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test.

PAKvENG: Pakistan reach 198-4 in pursuit of 355 ... 05:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

MULTAN – Pakistan are 198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test in Multan and still require another 157 ...

England lead the series with their win in the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

More to follow…

