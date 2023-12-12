3 security personnel martyred in DI Khan terror attack

Terrorists drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a building in the Daraba area of Dera Ismail Khan district. This attack resulted in the tragic martyrdom of three security forces personnel, with 16 others sustaining injuries.

The assault on Daraban is part of a series of militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reflecting the region's intensified terror incidents.

In response, the security forces engaged in an exchange of fire, resulting in the neutralization of three terrorists.

