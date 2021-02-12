Firdous Awan, Hira Mani come forward about their take on PSL Anthem 6

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back and the star-studded collaboration failed to impress the fans, resulting in poking fun at the track.

Unfortunately, some has taken the trolling ten folds forward and cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing "the worst song that he had heard in the history of the PSL".

Punjab chief minister's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has joined the critics of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021's official anthem. Unapologetically, Awan also claimed that she did not the anthem at all.

The PSL 2021 anthem "could have been improved further," she said. "Naseebo Lal is our 'laal' [beloved] and Lal should have been presented as a jewel and voice of the nation."

Pakistani celebrities, including Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Faysal Quraishi and others, jumped on the bandwagon on praising Naseebo Lal for her praiseworthy range in the song.

"AJJ DEKHEY GA CROWD MERE NASEEBO KO TV PAY

Wah wah wah kia gana gaa diya ye awaaz ye andaaz asal funkaar asal he houta hai

Mazay ki baat ye hai kay 1980’s se ye awaz laakhaon Dillaon ki dharkan hai internet ka dor tou ab aya hai OR Is dour main bhe chaka mardiya naseebo ki awaz ne or sub se best baat kia hai kay Ajj tak PSl ka gana itna hit hua he nahi jitna ye hua hai"

Composed and produced by former EP lead artist Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, it still manages to be catchy, and the combination of Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners also fits the bill.