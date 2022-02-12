Fire erupts at hostel of UET capmus in Kala Shah Kaku
12:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Share
LAHORE - A fire broke out inside a hostel of the University of Engineering and Technology's new campus in Kala Shah Kaku, a town in Sheikhupura district on Saturday.
A rescue team has reached the spot and efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, which started from a store located inside the hostel.
It is yet to know how the fire erupted.
More to follow...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Fire erupts at hostel of UET capmus in Kala Shah Kaku12:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- How much the State Bank Governor gets paid in Pakistan?12:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured11:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ ...10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between humanitarian aid, ...10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this ...08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira Khan’s maiden ...07:46 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021