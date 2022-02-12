Fire erupts at hostel of UET capmus in Kala Shah Kaku

12:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
LAHORE - A fire broke out inside a hostel of the University of Engineering and Technology's new campus in Kala Shah Kaku, a town in Sheikhupura district on Saturday. 

A rescue team has reached the spot and efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, which started from a store located inside the hostel. 

It is yet to know how the fire erupted. 

More to follow...

