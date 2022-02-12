PSL7, Match 18 – Quetta Gladiators to face off Islamabad United today – Live Score and Squads
Share
LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators is all set to lock horns with Islamabad United in match number 18 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today.
The match will begin at 7:30pm.
This is the second clash between Gladiators and United as Sarfraz-led team faced defeat in the first match.
Gladiators have suffered a major blow after Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the tournament due to his injury. However, Jason Roy is expected to return to the team.
Meanwhile, Islamabad United seem to be confident as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table.
Possible Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar/Sohail Tanvir
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood
PSL7: Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans ... 11:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 52 runs in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- PSL7, Match 18 – Quetta Gladiators to face off Islamabad United ...03:09 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan hikes power tariff by Rs3.09 per unit01:47 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Tehreek-e-Taliban India launched to cover Modi's state-terrorism ...01:29 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this ...08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira Khan’s maiden ...07:46 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022