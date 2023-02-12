Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash shares beautiful pictures from his wedding

Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash has tied the knot. The gamer took to Twitter and shared pictures from his big day with his better half.

He wrote, "Alhamdulillah! I would like to introduce you all to Anum; my better half! I would also request all of you to pray for us as we embark onto a new chapter of our lives."

The couple opted for colour-coordinated outfits.

Later, pictures of his wedding made rounds on the internet as well. "And We created you in pairs," Ash shared on Twitter. "Mehendi done, today Is my baraat Inshaallah."

The Lahore-based e-athlete first became an overnight sensation when he won EVO Japan and EVO USA consecutively in the same year in 2019.

He was then declared the ESPN Esports Player of the Year 2019 and since hasn’t looked back, earning victory after victory in Tekken competitions around the world.