Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

As the wedding season is in full swing in the country, Pakistan's aspiring young talent Hira Khan has tied the knot with the love of her life, Arslan Khan.

Hira rose to fame after her win in Miss Veet Pakistan and has been climbing the heights of success ever since. Hira dedicates herself to her craft, pushing herself to showcase her talent to the world.

Recently, Hira gained recognition for her portrayal of Sara in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Woh Pagal Si”, which received favorable reviews from fans. Hira is known for her positive outlook on life, and she has maintained this outlook in her personal life. A few days ago, Hira publicly announced her engagement to Arslan Khan with a filmy proposal.

Hira and Arslan have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time now. After getting to know each other and falling in love, they made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together.

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan celebrated their union with a delightful Mayun ceremony, followed by a vibrant Mehndi event filled with colour and dance.

Friends of the couple, including actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, joined in on the celebration by dancing the night away.