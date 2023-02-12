Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

Web Desk 12:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2023
Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan
Source: Hira Khan (Instagram)

As the wedding season is in full swing in the country, Pakistan's aspiring young talent Hira Khan has tied the knot with the love of her life, Arslan Khan.

Hira rose to fame after her win in Miss Veet Pakistan and has been climbing the heights of success ever since. Hira dedicates herself to her craft, pushing herself to showcase her talent to the world.

Recently, Hira gained recognition for her portrayal of Sara in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Woh Pagal Si”, which received favorable reviews from fans. Hira is known for her positive outlook on life, and she has maintained this outlook in her personal life. A few days ago, Hira publicly announced her engagement to Arslan Khan with a filmy proposal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira and Arslan have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time now. After getting to know each other and falling in love, they made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together.

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan celebrated their union with a delightful Mayun ceremony, followed by a vibrant Mehndi event filled with colour and dance.

Friends of the couple, including actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, joined in on the celebration by dancing the night away.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash shares beautiful pictures from his wedding

12:15 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Mahira Khan rolls out new clothing line in her love for white outfits

02:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

02:14 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Apologise or pay Rs70 million: Feroze Khan serves defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid for 'false allegations'

11:43 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan shares the 'filmi scene' leading to his sudden marriage

11:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem dances with bride Hira Khan

11:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

12:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2023/pakistan-imposes-surcharge-of-rs1per-unit-for-major-power-consumers-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: