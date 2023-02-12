Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

As the wedding season is in full swing in the country, Pakistan's aspiring young talent Hira Khan has tied the knot with the love of her life, Arslan Khan.
Hira rose to fame after her win in Miss Veet Pakistan and has been climbing the heights of success ever since. Hira dedicates herself to her craft, pushing herself to showcase her talent to the world.
Recently, Hira gained recognition for her portrayal of Sara in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Woh Pagal Si”, which received favorable reviews from fans. Hira is known for her positive outlook on life, and she has maintained this outlook in her personal life. A few days ago, Hira publicly announced her engagement to Arslan Khan with a filmy proposal.
Hira and Arslan have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time now. After getting to know each other and falling in love, they made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together.
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan celebrated their union with a delightful Mayun ceremony, followed by a vibrant Mehndi event filled with colour and dance.
Friends of the couple, including actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, joined in on the celebration by dancing the night away.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
