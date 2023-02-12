PAKvIND: Pakistan bat first against India in Women’s T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN – Women in Green won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.
The match between the archrivals is being played at Newlands in Cape Town.
The two sides locked horns in 13 s T20 internationals in over last decade with India holding a 10-3 winning advantage. In the last match in the 2022 Asia Cup, Pakistan bagged the much hyped game and now Team India is out to avenge that loss.
Tem Green eye to secure a semi-final berth for the first time in the Women’s T20 World Cup this time.
Bismah Maroof leads the side in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time, after captaining the side in the previous edition held in Australia in 2020.
Squads
PAKISTAN: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodiguez, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
