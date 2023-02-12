PAKvIND: Pakistan bat first against India in Women’s T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN – Women in Green won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

The match between the archrivals is being played at Newlands in Cape Town.

The two sides locked horns in 13 s T20 internationals in over last decade with India holding a 10-3 winning advantage. In the last match in the 2022 Asia Cup, Pakistan bagged the much hyped game and now Team India is out to avenge that loss.

Tem Green eye to secure a semi-final berth for the first time in the Women’s T20 World Cup this time.

Bismah Maroof leads the side in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time, after captaining the side in the previous edition held in Australia in 2020.

Squads

PAKISTAN: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodiguez, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.